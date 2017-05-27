Kasich Joining Economic Development Trip To Japan

Posted On Sat. May 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) will join a delegation of state officials and business leaders for an economic development trip to Japan.

The group leaves Wednesday on the four-day trip.

A spokeswoman for the Republican governor says Kasich was invited by officials from the state’s privatized economic development agency, JobsOhio. The delegation will meet with companies in Japan about development opportunities.

Leaders of economic development agencies in Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo also will be on the trip.

State officials say there are more than 300 Japanese-owned companies in Ohio and that Japan is the state’s top source of international investment leading to job creation.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company