Ohio Man Faces Ethnic Intimidation Charge For Racial Slur

Posted On Sat. May 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — A white Ohio man faces an ethnic intimidation charge after police say he uttered racial slurs at a black man and his young son outside a Cleveland grocery store.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) 23-year-old Daniel Straniak, of Brook Park, also was charged Wednesday with aggravated menacing.

A police report says the 35-year-old man and his 9-year-old son walked away from Straniak after being confronted Tuesday afternoon. The report says Straniak then threw something at the man’s car, used another slur and said he had a bullet for the man and his son.

An off-duty Cleveland police officer working security at the store intervened after hearing Straniak yelling.

Straniak reportedly told police he became upset after arguing with his girlfriend inside the store. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

___

Information from: cleveland.com,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company