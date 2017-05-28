1 Year Later: No Public Memorial Planned As Zoo Looks Ahead

Posted On Sun. May 28th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting of an endangered gorilla.

The zoo’s dangerous-animal response team concluded the life of a 3-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure last May 28 was in danger and killed 17-year-old Harambe (huh-RAHM’-bay). That led to global mourning, criticism and satires that made him a pop culture phenomenon.

Zoo officials are looking ahead to an expanded Gorilla World exhibit in June and also are working on the timetable for the public debut of a popular new animal.

Viewers have flocked to its website for updates on Fiona (fee-OH’-nuh), a hippo born prematurely at the zoo in January. Zoo officials say the strong positive response to Fiona has helped a healing process after Harambe’s death.

