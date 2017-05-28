Eastern League

Posted On Sun. May 28th, 2017
Trenton 13, Portland 1

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire 4, Reading 1

Altoona at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.

Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

