REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Indians Send Struggling RHP Danny Salazar To Bullpen

Posted On Sun. May 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Danny Salazar, an All-Star last season, has been sent to the bullpen.

Salazar is 3-5 with a 5.50 ERA in 10 starts. He has struck out 73 in 52 1/3 innings but has allowed 55 hits and 28 walks.

Manager Terry Francona says Salazar will be available as a reliever beginning Wednesday. Francona hopes being in the bullpen will help Salazar work on his daily throwing routine and regain his confidence.

Salazar was 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA last season. He missed most of the second half with a sore elbow.

Corey Kluber will start Thursday against Oakland. The right-hander has been on the 10-day disabled since May 3 with a strained lower back.

Francona says Salazar might start a game next week during Cleveland’s road trip. Kluber won’t pitch in a two-game series at Colorado because the Indians don’t want him hitting or running the bases.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company