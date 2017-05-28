Man Dies, Another Rescued After Boat Capsizes In Lake Erie

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after a boat capsized in Lake Erie east of Cleveland.

WKYC-TV reports ( ) the man was found by rescuers Saturday afternoon floating face down in the water about 50 yards from a breakwater near the village of Lakeline.

A second man found conscious and clinging to the breakwater was taken to a hospital.

No information has been released about the two men. The surviving man’s condition isn’t known.

U.S. Coast Guard officials say the men were in a 17-foot-long boat that might have struck the breakwater.

