Ninth Lawsuit Alleges Excessive Force At Ohio Jail

Posted On Sun. May 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio county has been sued a ninth time by a former prisoner alleging mistreatment by jail corrections officers.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) 44-year-old Daryl Wallace last week sued a former corrections officer, the Montgomery County sheriff and county commissioners alleging excessive force and civil rights violations.

Wallace’s attorneys allege in the federal lawsuit that former corrections officer Jerrid Campbell wasn’t disciplined after he “viciously beat” Wallace at the Montgomery County Jail in 2015. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Sheriff Phil Plummer says Campbell was fired last week for policy violations.

Campbell declined to comment about the lawsuit, but said he was fired for “speaking out” against jail racism.

None of the other eight lawsuits have reached trial or have been settled.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company