Ninth Lawsuit Alleges Excessive Force At Ohio Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio county has been sued a ninth time by a former prisoner alleging mistreatment by jail corrections officers.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) 44-year-old Daryl Wallace last week sued a former corrections officer, the Montgomery County sheriff and county commissioners alleging excessive force and civil rights violations.

Wallace’s attorneys allege in the federal lawsuit that former corrections officer Jerrid Campbell wasn’t disciplined after he “viciously beat” Wallace at the Montgomery County Jail in 2015. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Sheriff Phil Plummer says Campbell was fired last week for policy violations.

Campbell declined to comment about the lawsuit, but said he was fired for “speaking out” against jail racism.

None of the other eight lawsuits have reached trial or have been settled.

