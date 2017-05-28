REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Administrators To Be Honored For Stopping Shooter

Posted On Sun. May 28th, 2017
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio school administrators who subdued a teenager after a school shooting will be honored for their actions.

The Springfield News-Sun reports ( ) West Liberty-Salem High School principal Greg Johnson and assistant principal Andy McGill will be honored in Washington D.C. on July 25. West Liberty is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Johnson and McGill will receive the Jake Ryker Award from the ALICE Training Institute, which trains students for active shooter situations.

Police say the two administrators subdued and held 17-year-old Ely Serna inside a school bathroom after he twice shot Logan Cole with a shotgun in January.

Johnson says students and staff members showed bravery and composure throughout the ordeal. He says the community has become closer since the shooting.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Sun,

