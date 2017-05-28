Ohio Coroner Rules Boy’s Drowning At Country Club Accidental

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A county coroner says the death of a 6-year-old Ohio boy who drowned at a country club near Columbus was an accident.

The body of Jude Kraft was pulled from the deep end of a pool Friday at Worthington Hills Country Club in Perry Township, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) north of Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) the Perry Township police chief says the boy went missing around 5 p.m. Friday. Chief John Petrozzi says a lifeguard pulled Jude’s body from the pull and tried to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at a medical clinic around 7 p.m.

Officials say there were no signs of traumatic injury to the boy’s body.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments