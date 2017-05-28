Ohio Retailer Andersons Stores Closing Stores On June 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Retail stores operated by Ohio-based The Andersons will close next weekend.

The Andersons says its two stores in the Toledo-area and two others in the Columbus-area will close June 3.

The company announced in January it was getting out of the retail business. Its stores are known for a wide variety of products, including specialty groceries, wine, hardware and home products.

The Andersons primary business near Toledo includes grain, ethanol, plant nutrients and rail holdings.

The company has said its retail group suffered pre-tax losses of more than $20 million the last eight years.

More than 1,000 jobs will be eliminated by the closings.

