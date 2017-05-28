Rock Hall Of Fame Museum Debuts New Features

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum is unveiling big improvements for fans.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) the museum is debuting renovations that were part of its “Museum 2.0” plan Memorial Day Weekend. The improvements include an outdoor beer garden, food trucks and the new All Access Cafe.

Visitors can now participate in trivia contests and watch demonstrations as well.

The museum’s new Power of Rock Experience Connor Theater is scheduled to open July 1. Over 50 concerts and events are scheduled for this summer.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris says the organization combed through visitor data and organized focus groups to better understand patrons.

The museum is slated to host the 2018 Induction Ceremony.

___

Information from: cleveland.com,

Comments

comments