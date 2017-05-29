REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cincinnati Man Held On $2M Bond In Grandma’s Fatal Stabbing

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bond has been set at $2 million for a 22-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing his grandmother in Cincinnati over the weekend.

Police say 22-year-old Isaiah Zellers was arrested without incident at his grandmother’s home after they were called about the stabbing Saturday evening. Cincinnati police say 71-year-old Chesney Shaw died at the home.

Zellers was being held on a murder charge. Defense attorney Hugh McCloskey Jr. said Monday that he had met with Zellers only briefly and had no immediate comment on his behalf.

Police haven’t released information about a potential motive for the stabbing.

