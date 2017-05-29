Editorials From Around Ohio

Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:

Sandusky Register, May 26

A group of Vermilion High School students made their voices heard at a recent board of education meeting. Their topic: standardized testing.

When the testing was mandated nationally in 2002, the initiative seemed to be the answer — raise educational standards, purge ineffective teachers and ensure no child would leave school without the necessary basics.

Advocates will claim test results have risen and continue to improve. Opponents point to statistics, which counter that claim.

The main sticking point continues to be that teachers are forced to “teach for the test,” without regard to other educational demands.

Memorization of facts, in many cases, has replaced critical and creative thinking.

We can listen to experts – who can’t seem to come to a consensus.

We can listen to teachers who see the merits of the testing and deal with its inadequacies.

On the other hand, we can listen to the students who are the ones who lose out on meaningful curriculum that promotes life skills.

Education researcher Gerald Bracey, PhD, says qualities that standardized tests cannot measure include “creativity, critical thinking, curiosity, endurance, reliability, enthusiasm, compassion, honesty and integrity.”

The Vermilion students who chose to stand up for what they believe and do so in a peaceful manner, might be on to something.

After all, they are the ones who are affected by any decision that puts all students in a single mold.

Online:

___

The (Canton) Repository, May 28

Earlier this month, Cedarville University, a small, private school in southern Ohio, became the first university in the state to exercise its newfound legal right to allow licensed faculty and staff to carry concealed weapons on campus.

No other university has lifted previous bans on carrying concealed weapons, either for students or employees. During a lame-duck session in December, state lawmakers approved and Gov. John Kasich signed Senate Bill 199, which permits concealed carry in day-care centers, non-secure areas of airports, private planes and universities, which previously were subject to a blanket ban on firearms on campus.

The law, which took effect in late March, allows universities’ boards of trustees to make the final decision.

So far, only Cedarville’s board has opted to permit some concealed carry on its campus of 3,700 students. It did so after surveying students, staff and faculty and researching similar policies at schools in other states.

Dubbed as the “guns-everywhere bill,” critics say the new law takes concealed carry too far in the places it now permits firearms. We are pleased that at least it leaves the decision regarding college campuses with each individual university’s board.

For now. …

One current suit, according to the Dispatch, filed by an Ohio State University student and Students for Concealed Carry Foundation and Ohioans for Concealed Carry, says the university’s ban on students storing guns in vehicles is illegal. The suit cites Ohio State’s student code of conduct, rules for employees and policies for recreational sports programs, the Dispatch reported. (The suit could affect schools in Stark County that also ban the storage of guns in vehicles).

More legislation — and lawsuits — can be expected in the months and years ahead.

Any effort to strip universities of their oversight would be unwarranted. So far, these schools have given proper consideration to the matter. …

Online:

___

The (Toledo) Blade

In Texas, it’s generally illegal to lock up misdemeanor defendants until their cases are tried. But one major county found a way around that — for poor defendants only. A federal judge says that violates the constitutional principle of equal protection.

In many cases, Harris County requires defendants to post monetary bail. Those who can commonly pay a bondsman. The bondsman then posts the bail amount with the court — and keeps his fee even if the defendant comes to court and complies with all other requirements.

The amount of the bail is commonly set according to a fixed schedule; the bondsman’s fee is generally based on that amount. And as a result, defendants are often given this “choice”: pay money they don’t have, or stay in jail. Yet the courts could use alternatives, such as requiring defendants to sign personal bonds or, except for the very poorest defendants, who have no money to post, tailoring bail amounts to individuals’ actual resources.

Judge Lee Rosenthal argues that defendants who pay a bondsman have little, if any, more reason to behave than defendants who agree to a personal bond. They’re not getting the fee back anyway, and they can be sued for the bail amount whether they paid a bondsman or not. The only way the paid bonds work better is that people who can’t pay them sit in jail, where they have no choice but to appear in court. …

Requiring defendants to pay the same money whether they have it or not may seem to be applying the same rule to all, but it effectively creates one rule for the rich and another for the poor. And the difference is big: People who spend time in jail before trial have their jobs, families, and more disrupted — when they haven’t been convicted of anything. In many cases, they even plead guilty because that’s the fastest way out of jail, even if they have defenses they could offer at trial. That is unjust. And when it’s imposed only on the poor, it’s unequal.

Judge Rosenthal’s decision should move not only Harris County, but the rest of the country, toward less reliance on monetary bail.

Online:

___

Akron Beacon Journal, May 29, 2017

Walter Shaub is trying to do his job. The director of the federal Office of Government Ethics has taken note of the large number of former lobbyists hired by the Trump administration and exercised his authority to seek the waivers those new officials have received to take up their positions. Unfortunately, the Trump White House appears to be looking for ways to thwart his efforts.

It is doing so in violation of the spirit of its own executive order, signed shortly after the president took office in January, and the law creating the ethics office that stems from the Watergate scandal of the 1970s. In the past, under Democratic and Republican presidents, the White House has applied the necessary pressure and ensured compliance when agencies and departments have been slow to produce the waivers.

In his executive order, the president echoes his predecessor in barring lawyers and lobbyists hired as political appointees from working for two years on matters that involve former clients. For lobbyists, that means staying away from regulatory issues that were part of their portfolios. As in the Obama years, the order permits exceptions, or waivers, usually for those with special skills or when the overlap proves slight. Following precedent, the Obama team attached lengthy explanations to its waivers. It also made the waivers public.

When Walter Shaub made his request, the Trump Office of Management and Budget responded with a letter asking him to withdraw his request, challenging the “expansive scope and breathless timetable,” arguing the matter required “further legal guidance.” The letter accused the ethics office of having a political agenda.

The brazenness of the letter is familiar. The ethics office is well within its authority, as legal experts and officials in previous administrations have made clear. Its purpose is sound. Without access to the waivers, the office and the public have no basis for establishing whether a waiver violates ethics laws or the administration is shirking its legal obligation. …

Yet so much about this administration goes to breaking the rules or departing from responsible past practice. In the realm of ethics, the approach has been glaringly evident, the president in violation of the emoluments clause, yet to reveal his tax returns or his global business ties or separate himself from his companies. Walter Shaub rightly has described federal ethics policies as “the gold standard internationally.” They are one way in which America is great, and why the president has a duty to comply, in this instance, making public the waivers.

Online:

___

Comments

comments