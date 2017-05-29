Hit-and-run Kills 2 Adults In Cleveland; Suspect In Custody

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cleveland, and a suspect is in custody.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 63-year-old Maple Heights man and a 55-year-old Cleveland woman were struck by a sport utility vehicle early Monday while crossing a street southeast of downtown.

WJW-TV reports the two were leaving a club when they were hit.

Police say the driver didn’t stop, but they later arrested a suspect, whose identity wasn’t immediately released.

Comments

comments