REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kerr Not Well Yet, But Hasn’t Ruled Himself Out For Game 1

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State’s Steve Kerr expects to decide soon whether he will coach in the NBA Finals, saying Monday he’s not yet ready but hasn’t ruled himself out for Game 1.

Kerr said: “As of right now I would not coach Thursday night. It’s still up in the air.” He said that by Game 1, he might make a decision on his status.

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year, still not feeling well after a May 5 procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak, addressed the media Monday when acting coach Mike Brown was out with the flu.

He joked: “I told the team the good news is the team is really healthy, the bad news is the coaching staff is dropping like flies.”

Brown has been coaching the team since Game 3 of the first round at Portland, with Kerr assisting at practice and from the locker room before and during games.

___

More AP NBA:

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company