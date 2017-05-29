Ohio Listed As Top State In Monitoring Prescription Drugs

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The American Medical Association has listed Ohio as the top state when it comes to monitoring prescription drugs.

The AMA says in a recent fact sheet that Ohio processed more than 24 million queries from doctors and other health professionals through the Board of Pharmacy’s Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System.

The state created the system to track the dispensing of controlled substances and monitor suspected abuse. OARRS has been a key tool in battling the state’s deadly addictions epidemic.

Ohio’s system allows pharmacists to check prescribing histories in Ohio and border states that have similar systems, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia.

In 2015, Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) ordered the system integrated directly into electronic medical records and pharmacy dispensing systems, allowing instant access for prescribers and pharmacists.

