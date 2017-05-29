Ohioan Starts Addicts’ Recovery Home After Daughter’s Death

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — A Port Clinton mother’s favorite saying is: “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

So after Bobbie Jo Lowe’s daughter, Alexis Kohlman, died in January from an infection caused by drug abuse, Lowe decided to open the first women’s recovery home in Port Clinton. The home, called Alexis House, will help women struggling with addiction reintegrate into society.

“What do you do when Alexis dies? You open an Alexis House,” Lowe, 55, said. “You try to save a life. Let’s try to save someone else’s daughter, someone else’s mother.”

That’s the goal of the Alexis House: to help women in recovery and get them back into society in a lasting, productive, and self-gratifying way.

Lowe, who has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse herself, said she knows what it’s like to be addicted, and now she wants to help others.

She also wants to give back to the community after what Port Clinton gave to her grandson, Devin Kohlman, who died of brain cancer in 2013.

During October 2013, when Devin was so sick, the mayor, cheerleaders and a crowd of several hundred rallied in a city park to celebrate an early Christmas, his favorite holiday.

The eighth-grader, who was diagnosed with metastic medulloblastoma, had exhausted all treatment options.

He was taken home from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital because he wanted to spend his last days with his friends and family in his hometown. He died at the age of 13.

When Lowe worked on her sobriety in April 2009, her daughter followed in July. Kohlman was on the right path and was working a good job and building strong relationships with her children.

But after Devin’s death, Kohlman relapsed. She had used heroin and other drugs.

“Alexis did good for like 8 months after Devin died,” Lowe said.

“She was doing OK and then she relapsed, and she just fell off hard and heavy. And it was deep, deep.

“I don’t know if she didn’t just grieve his death,” she added. “I don’t have the answers. I can only imagine how she felt. I know how she feels now.”

The Alexis House — with paperwork still to be filed seeking nonprofit status — is being established in honor of Kohlman, 35, who died Jan. 10 at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office ruled the death natural, but the cause of death was valvular heart disease because of bacterial endocarditis linked to IV drug abuse, meaning an infection entered the bloodstream and settled in her heart valve.

Lowe said after what the community gave to Devin, it was important to give back with the recovery home. She came up with the idea of a women’s facility approximately a week after her daughter died.

“The sober house is to help teach the addict how to live life on life’s terms,” Lowe said. “How to take advantage of what the community has to offer — whether it’s a meeting, whether it be an IOP (intensive outpatient treatment), spiritual help from a church. To learn about how to have a good time without being inebriated.”

A group of 10 community members has met to discuss the project and also will discuss Alexis House’s mission statement and learn about funding options.

Women will be required to seek treatment outside of the home, but Lowe intends to bring related programming to the home, including presentations on life skills, such as balancing a checkbook. Such skills are often lost when someone is solely focused on their drug habit, said Bill VanDerGissen, Kohlman’s grandfather, who is helping with the project.

“When a drug addict or alcoholic comes back into society, in most instances because of their journey through addiction, they really lose touch in exercising the simplest skills that you and I exercise. That is — personal hygiene, shopping, checking accounts,” VanDerGissen said.

“A safe house allows them to come into an interim environment with people that can constantly counsel them and with their peers before being reintegrated back into society.”

While the specifics of the home, such as location or when it will be up and running, have not been determined, Lowe said she would like to design Alexis House after Light House Sober Living, Port Clinton’s recovery residence for men.

Light House Sober Living is a Level 2 recovery home. The residents who live in the home don’t receive treatment at the home, but work with community partners to engage in ongoing treatment and counseling. The home houses 11 men.

“We create an atmosphere of home and family. We want them to feel comfortable here,” said Light House Sober Living Executive Director Kenn Bower Jr. “We want them to take pride in being a resident here.”

The home is under a three-phase program, which gives different restrictions for the residents. For example, during the first 30 days of a stay, they are not allowed to be outside the home except for mandatory meetings, and they must take a sober friend.

Every person’s recovery is different, and there is no maximum stay at the men’s facility, but the average stay is approximately a year, Bower said.

“We want them to be prepared, established, and have a good foundation of recovery before they step out to complete independent living,” he said.

Bower, who is also in recovery, said he supports the idea of a women’s facility coming to the city.

“Of course it’s needed, of course it’s necessary,” he said. “We can send people to treatment all we want, but like I said, the all-encompassing support is a big part of the puzzle, I think.”

___

Information from: The Blade,

Comments

comments