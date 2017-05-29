Pastor Who Urged Peace After Cop’s Mistrial May Reprise Role

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati pastor who served as a voice for the family of a black man killed by a white police officer won praise last year from a police official for helping the community navigate the turmoil of the officer’s mistrial. Now he’s expected to reprise his role during the officer’s retrial.

The Cincinnati Enquirer ( ) reports that an assistant police chief emailed Bishop Bobby Hilton last November, thanking him for his calming presence as the jury failed to reach consensus at trial. At the time, she said, the city had “potential to explode.”

Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing was charged with murder in the death of Sam DuBose.

Hilton is expected to again be a key advocate for the DuBoses in Tensing’s retrial. Jury selection continues Tuesday.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company