Pastor Who Urged Peace After Cop’s Mistrial May Reprise Role

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati pastor who served as a voice for the family of a black man killed by a white police officer won praise last year from a police official for helping the community navigate the turmoil of the officer’s mistrial. Now he’s expected to reprise his role during the officer’s retrial.

The Cincinnati Enquirer ( ) reports that an assistant police chief emailed Bishop Bobby Hilton last November, thanking him for his calming presence as the jury failed to reach consensus at trial. At the time, she said, the city had “potential to explode.”

Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing was charged with murder in the death of Sam DuBose.

Hilton is expected to again be a key advocate for the DuBoses in Tensing’s retrial. Jury selection continues Tuesday.

