Statehouse Adds Portraits Of 7 Former Ohio House Speakers

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Portraits of seven former Ohio House speakers have been unveiled at the Statehouse.

A trio of artists painted the portraits at the request of current Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, who noted that portraits of Senate presidents already were displayed.

New portraits unveiled last week show some of the House speakers dating to 1967. The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) the portraits show Armond Budish (BYOO’-dish), Larry Householder, Vernal G. Riffe Jr., A.G. Lancione, Charles Kurfess, Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) and William Batchelder.

Husted, who’s now secretary of state, observed from his portrait that he’s in better shape than he was as speaker from 2005 to 2009.

Batchelder, who was speaker from 2011 to 2015, calls his portrait “fantastic.”

Ohio’s first female speaker, Jo Ann Davidson, already had a Statehouse portrait.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

