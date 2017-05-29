Vehicle Hits Children On Ohio Street, Killing 2 Girls

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A vehicle struck four young people on a northeast Ohio street, leaving two girls dead.

WEWS-TV reports two female middle school students were killed and a seventh-grade boy was seriously hurt in the collision Sunday afternoon in Coventry Township, just south of Akron.

Dorothy Koopmeiner tells the station that the collision happened in front of her house, where she saw a female driver get out of the vehicle and repeatedly yell, “I didn’t see you.”

Koopmeiner says youth headed to a store or park nearby often walk in the roadway along that stretch because it doesn’t have sidewalks.

Authorities didn’t immediately share details about the children involved or say whether the driver was detained. Messages seeking an update were left Monday with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

