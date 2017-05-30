Authorities Say 2 Cleveland Women Shot To Death In City

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say two women were shot and killed while driving in Cleveland.

No arrests have been made in the double homicide which happened Monday evening.

Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 22-year-old Jamilia Marie Carter and 21-year-old Shonna Adams, both of Cleveland.

Authorities say Carter was found dead at the scene while Adams was treated at a Cleveland hospital where she died.

The deaths were among several shootings in Cleveland, including a man fatally shot on the city’s eastside Monday.

