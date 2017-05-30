Browns Linebacker Christian Kirksey Signs 4-year Extension

CLEVELAND (AP) — Linebacker Christian Kirksey has signed a four-year contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.

Kirksey led the team in tackles last season and finished third in the league with 148. He’s entering his fourth year and Cleveland wanted to lock up a player it believes is just starting to scratch his potential.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder was one of the few positives last season when the Browns went 1-15, and one of the club’s offseason priorities was to sign one of its defensive leaders.

Kirskey said Cleveland “is where I want to be.”

He made at least nine tackles in 10 games and played all but two defensive snaps in 2016.

The Browns selected the former Iowa standout in the third round in 2014. He has appeared in 48 games for Cleveland and made 29 starts.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Comments

comments