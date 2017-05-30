REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Canadian Company Still Wants To Bury Waste Near Lake Huron

Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Canadian company is standing by its proposal to store waste from nuclear power plants underground less than a mile from Lake Huron.

Ontario Power Generation has submitted a 145-page document with answers to questions raised by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

Most of them involved whether there’s a better place to put the low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste. The company wants to bury it 2,230 feet deep at the Bruce Power complex near Kincardine, Ontario.

More than 200 communities object to putting it so close to Lake Huron, fearing water pollution.

The company says the waste would be encased in rock and would pose no threat to the lake. It says other sites would delay the project 15 years or more without improving safety.

Canada’s environment minister is expected to decide this year whether to approve the plan.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company