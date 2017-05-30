REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Congressional redistricting in Ohio takes another step ahead

Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would change the way Ohio draws congressional districts has cleared another hurdle on its way to the state ballot.

The Ohio Ballot Board certified the measure on Tuesday as a single issue. The decision clears backers to begin collecting the roughly 305,000 signatures needed to place the issue before Ohio voters.

Fair Congressional Districts for Ohio modeled the proposal after a plan overwhelmingly approved by Ohio voters in 2015. That earlier plan changed the map-making process for the districts of lawmakers in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate. Congressional members serve in the U.S House and U.S. Senate.

Proponents of redistricting changes want to stop lawmakers from creating congressional districts that are overwhelmingly packed with Republicans or Democrats.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company