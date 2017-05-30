REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

High Court Once Again Upholds Death Sentence For Ohio Woman

Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state Supreme Court has for the third time upheld the death sentence for Ohio’s only condemned female killer.

The court ruled 6-1 Tuesday in the case of Donna Roberts, sentenced to death for a third time in 2014.

In the past, the court said a prosecutor improperly helped prepare a sentencing motion in Roberts’ case and that a judge hadn’t fully considered factors that could argue against a death sentence.

Justice Terrence O’Donnell, writing for the majority, rejected arguments that allowing a new judge to sentence Roberts after the original judge died was unconstitutional.

The 73-year-old Roberts was accused of planning her ex-husband’s murder with a boyfriend in hopes of collecting insurance money.

The boyfriend, Nathaniel Jackson, also was sentenced to death in the 2001 slaying.

