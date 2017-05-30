Jury Selection On Hold In Ohio Police Shooting Retrial

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati judge has postponed jury selection because of news media challenges to her restrictions for the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) said Tuesday that potential jurors have been dismissed for now. She is awaiting guidance after a state appeals court granted a request by news media organizations, including The Associated Press, to block her order.

The order sharply limited numbers of reporters and use of electronic devices and planned to delay release of completed jury questionnaires.

There is a hearing Wednesday.

Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose (doo-BOHZ’) tried to drive away during a 2015 traffic stop. The first trial ended in a hung jury.

