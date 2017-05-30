Mom Accused Of Killing 2 Kids Indicted On Murder Charges

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman who police say told them she shot her two children to save them from the world’s evils has been charged with aggravated murder.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. says a grand jury on Tuesday indicted Claudena Helton on two aggravated murder counts in the deaths of her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

Police said in court documents that the 30-year-old Dayton woman “made admissions to shooting the children to save them from the evils of the world.”

A message left Tuesday for Helton’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

Police say first responders found the children after Helton shot them in the head inside their home and brought them out to the front yard. They died three days later.

Heck says Helton could get the death penalty if convicted.

Comments

comments