Ohio Mom Accused Of Fatally Shooting 2 Kids Is Due In Court

Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mother charged with fatally shooting two children is due back in court.

Police have said 30-year-old Claudena Helton told them she shot her children in the head to “save them” from the world’s evils. Her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-son died in a Dayton hospital three days after the May 18 shootings.

A municipal court last week set bond at $1 million for Helton in a video arraignment and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Tuesday.

Not-guilty pleas were entered for Helton on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. The charges likely will be revised later because of the children’s deaths after her arrest.

A public defender is expected to represent her Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have said they think she might have mental health problems.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company