Police Say Car That Killed 2 Ohio Girls Drifted Across Line

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the car that struck four young people on an Ohio street, leaving two girls dead, drifted over a line before the accident.

Two 14-year-old girls were killed and a 15-year-old boy was seriously hurt in the collision Sunday afternoon in Coventry Township, just south of Akron.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bill Holland says the driver has been identified as a 24-year-old woman from nearby New Franklin, and charges are pending.

Holland says the children were walking on the right side of the road when a car drifted across the white line known as the “fog line” and struck them.

A neighbor told WEWS-TV that youth headed to a store or park nearby often walk in the roadway along that stretch because it doesn’t have sidewalks.

