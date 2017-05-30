Previous Story
Woman Freed After Ceiling Collapses
Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
TIPP CITY, Ohio (AP) — Officials say an Ohio woman had to be freed after a ceiling collapsed at her home.
The Dayton Daily News ( ) reports a Tipp City woman was sleeping on her couch Monday morning when the ceiling collapsed.
Firefighters arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. and rescued the woman from the debris. It is unclear if she suffered any injuries.
The cause of the collapse has not been released. The American Red Cross is helping the woman find shelter.
