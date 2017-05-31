REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

3 Centenarian Sisters Honored At Ohio High School Graduation

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Three centenarian sisters have been honored at the final graduation ceremony of the Ohio high school they attended.

104-year-old Hazel Jarrell was a member of the class of 1932 at Canton Township High School, the first graduating class at the school now known as Canton South High School in northeastern Ohio.

Two of Jarrell’s sisters, 102-year-old Irene Jarrell and 100-year-old Ruth Jarrell Gerber Hall, were also graduates of the school.

The Repository reports ( ) the three were recognized at Tuesday’s Canton South High School graduation.

The school is scheduled for demolition in a couple months and will be replaced by a new facility that’s almost done.

Hazel Jarrell says she’s saddened at the school’s demise but understands that a new building is needed.

___

Information from: The Repository,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company