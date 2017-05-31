Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Baby Hippo Fiona Makes Her Media Debut At Zoo, Explores Pool

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — A popular baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has made its news media debut.

Fiona (fee-OHN’uh) made her Wednesday with cameras rolling as she navigated the 9-foot-deep Hippo Cove pool. The zoo emphasizes she isn’t ready for public display but the media-only event was a step toward that.

Fiona was born Jan. 24, weighing 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She overcame health scares and now weighs more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms).

Video such as Fiona taking a bottle, splashing in a pool or learning to run have drawn tens of millions of online views. Thousands of people have bought TeamFiona T-shirts and have eaten Fiona-themed bakery treats.

A brewery plans to introduce a beer dedicated to her.

