Charter School In Ohio Seeks To Delay Vote On Repaying State

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest charter school wants a judge to block the state Board of Education from voting on a recommendation that would order the school to pay back $60 million for enrollment that can’t be justified.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, recently filed the motion asking the court to block the June 12 vote, while the charter school appeals.

A hearing officer has suggested the school pay back $60 million of state funding after a review found students weren’t meeting the minimum amount of attendance hours. The board can accept, reject or modify the recommendations.

ECOT says the state’s action amounts to an illegal, retroactive rule change.

A trial court ruled in favor of the state education department, but the charter school is appealing.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company