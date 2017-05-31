Columbus Airport To Open Runway For Fall 5K Event

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio airport is giving new meaning to the word “runway.”

John Glenn Columbus International Airport in the state’s capital says it’s planning a first-of-its-kind 5K run and walk this fall to take place on its north runway, which is normally reserved for aircraft.

Participants in the Oct. 29 event will be able to watch airplanes arriving and departing from the south runway of the airport, which serves 34 destinations and more than 7 million passengers a year. The $40 participation fee includes a T-shirt, commemorative medal and swag bag.

The event will benefit Honor Flight Columbus, a nonprofit organization that provides senior veterans with a day in Washington, D.C., to visit memorials built in their honor.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company