Kellogg Shutters Distribution Centers, Lays Off Workers

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Kellogg Co. is shuttering distribution centers across the nation and cutting more than 1,000 workers, as it follows through with a cost-cutting plan amid falling sales.

The company notified agencies in several states of the closures this week. Earlier this year, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles said it would close nearly 40 distribution centers and use a warehouse system.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company will shut down a distribution center in Memphis and lay off 172 workers. It will close a center in Sharonville, Ohio, and lay off nearly 250 employees.

Other closings include centers in Houston and Fort Worth, Texas, affecting 420 workers. Facilities in Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina, will also close, affecting 500 workers.

