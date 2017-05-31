Kellogg’s Announces Ohio Layoffs

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Kellogg’s says it will close an Ohio distribution center and permanently lay off nearly 250 employees.

In a letter sent to the state, the company says the Sharonville center will close this summer. The final day for distribution workers will be between July 29 and August 11. For off-site sales employees, the final day will be between August 4 and August 17.

The Michigan-based company has said it would close 39 distribution facilities across the country, affecting more than 1,000 workers. The company says it is changing how it ships products.

Originally a cereal maker, Kellogg’s also makes Eggo frozen waffles, Pop-Tarts and Pringles.

