Manaea, Pinder Lead Athletics To 3-1 Win Over Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Manaea (4-3) retired the first 10 hitters before Francisco Lindor homered with one out in the fourth. He gave up singles to Daniel Robertson and Edwin Encarnacion, along with a walk to Jose Ramirez.

The left-hander struck out nine and won his third straight start as Oakland snapped a four-game losing streak.

Pinder, the Athletics’ No. 9 hitter, hit a solo homer in the third and broke a 1-all tie with a two-run shot in the fifth.

Mike Clevinger (2-2) gave up both home runs.

Trevor Plouffe drew a leadoff walk in the fifth before Pinder hit a 2-2 pitch into the bleachers in left field to cap the first multi-homer game of his career.

Santiago Casilla worked around left fielder Khris Davis’ two-base error in the ninth for his eighth save.

Casilla retired the first two hitters, but Davis turned the wrong way and tripped trying to catch Michael Brantley’s fly ball. Casilla retired Carlos Santana on a fly out to right.

The Athletics struck out 11 times after whiffing 19 times on Tuesday. Oakland’s hitters have struck out 86 times in the last six games.

Cleveland has hit a home run in 16 consecutive games, moving into a tie with Minnesota for the longest streak in the majors this season.

Manaea has won both career starts against Cleveland. He allowed one run in seven innings in a 9-1 victory at Oakland in August. Manaea has also defeated Boston and the New York Yankees in his winning streak.

Clevinger gave up three runs and struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: SS Marcus Semien (fractured right wrist) has begun playing catch for first time since undergoing surgery on April 18. Manager Bob Melvin said there is no timetable for his return

Indians: OF Lonnie Chisenhall (concussion) ran the bases Wednesday. He hasn’t played since May 22.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton makes his second start since returning from Triple-A Nashville. He pitched 5 2/3 innings in a 3-2 loss at the Yankees on May 27.

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber will be activated off the 10-day DL to make his first start since May 2. He has been sidelined with a strained lower back.

Comments

comments