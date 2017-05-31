Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio School District Fights High Chronic Absenteeism Rates

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district is fighting chronic absenteeism rates that see nearly one in four students missing multiple days of school a year.

About 24 percent of students in Lorain city schools in northern Ohio are chronically absent, meaning students miss about 18 days a year.

Lorain Schools Superintendent Jeff Graham tells the Morning Journal ( ) the district is working on changes in attendance and absenteeism policies to address the problem.

Ohio Department of Education senior executive director Chris Woolard says chronically absent students are less likely to become proficient readers and to graduate.

The Plain Dealer reported earlier this month the state has its own plan to reduce Ohio’s chronic absenteeism rate from 16.8 percent to 5 percent in the next decade.

___

Information from: The Morning Journal,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company