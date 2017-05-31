The Latest: Ohio Man Pleads Guilty In Police Officer’s Death

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on an Ohio man accused in the shooting death of a New Mexico police officer (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death last year of a New Mexico police officer.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2qBZdYp) that Jesse Denver Hanes entered the plea Wednesday in state district court in Las Cruces. The plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors in which six other charges were dismissed.

Hanes’ plea in state court comes a day after he agreed to plead guilty to federal firearms and carjacking charges related to events that followed the Aug. 12 shooting of Hatch policeman Jose Chavez during a traffic stop.

Hanes will be sentenced in the state case in about 90 days, after federal sentencing. In both cases, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentences can be served concurrently.

___

7:52 a.m.

A 39-year-old Ohio man accused of killing a New Mexico police officer last year has pleaded guilty to federal firearms and carjacking charges stemming from events after the shooting.

Jesse Denver Hanes of Columbus pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Hanes also is charged in state District Court with first-degree murder in the Aug. 12 shooting death of Hatch policeman Jose Chavez during a traffic stop.

A plea hearing is scheduled Wednesday afternoon in Las Cruces in the state case.

Federal officials said Hanes’ federal plea agreement calls for him to receive a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Officials say the life term from the federal case will run concurrent with any sentence Hanes may receive on any state convictions.

Comments

comments