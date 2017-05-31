Toledo Has Millions More Than Expected

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city could have $6 to $8 million more than expected in its budget this year.

The city of Toledo has benefited from lower-than-expected health care costs, income tax revenue and lower workers compensation costs.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson tells the Toledo Blade ( ) she plans to hire new police officers a month earlier than planned.

The city’s finance director says he is not calling the money a general fund surplus because the city took money from its capital improvement fund to pay for daily operations.

Hicks-Hudson is seeking re-election this year. Her challengers, Democrat Wade Kapszukiewicz and Republican Tom Waniewski both shared how they would spend the surplus.

Kapszukiewicz says he would hire 40 police officers a year. Waniewski says he would be careful about spending.

___

Information from: The Blade,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company