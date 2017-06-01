Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

APNewsBreak: Ohio State Attacker Faulted ‘moderate’ Muslims

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year left behind a torn-up note in which he urged his family to stop being “moderate” Muslims.

Abdul Razak Ali Artan also said in the note obtained by The Associated Press through a records request that he was upset by fellow Muslims being oppressed in Myanmar.

The 18-year-old Artan said in the note reassembled by investigators that he would intercede for his parents on judgment day.

An attorney representing Artan’s family says the note mystified them and to this day they don’t know why Artan took those actions.

Artan was shot and killed by an Ohio State officer moments after driving into a crowd on Nov. 28 and then attacking people with a knife.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company