Authorities ID 2 Ohio Girls Struck And Killed By Car

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified two 14-year-old girls who were killed when a car struck them and a 15-year-old boy in Ohio over the weekend.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township, were hit Sunday afternoon in Coventry Township, just south of Akron. Galloway died at the scene, and Thoma died later at a hospital.

The boy, also from Coventry Township, was seriously injured. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

Authorities say the children were walking on the right side of the road when a car drifted across the white line known as the “fog line” and struck them.

The sheriff’s office has said that the driver was identified as a 24-year-old woman from nearby New Franklin, and charges are pending.

