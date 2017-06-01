Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Frontier League

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

___

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:57 p.m.

Windy City 7, Lake Erie 4

Schaumburg 8, Traverse City 2

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company