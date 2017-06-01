Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Magistrate Recommends Against Throwing Out Pilot Statements

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal magistrate is recommending against throwing out statements two executives made to federal agents when they raided the headquarters of a truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

Scott “Scooter” Wombold and Heather Jones are among eight former Pilot Flying J employees charged with conspiracy to defraud trucking company customers. They argue they weren’t informed of their Miranda right to remain silent as agents questioned them at the company’s Knoxville offices in 2013.

Federal Magistrate Bruce Guyton said in a 49-page recommendation filed Thursday that neither defendant was in custody when they gave their statements so Miranda warnings were not required.

The trial is scheduled for October. Ten other Pilot employees have pleaded guilty in the investigation.

