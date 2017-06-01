Officer Dismisses Citation, Gives Mother Child Car Seat

NORWOOD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer went above and beyond to help a struggling mother after a traffic stop.

WLWT-TV reports ( ) a Norwood police officer dismissed the woman’s speeding ticket, and instead bought her a new child’s car seat.

Police Chief William Kramer says Officer Katie Hoffbauer stopped the mother’s car and found one of her three children was not properly secured in the safety seat.

Kramer says the mother shared how she struggled to make ends meet, despite working 40 hours a week.

Kramer says the officer realized the citation “was not making things any safer for the child or any easier for the mother.”

Officer Hoffbauer asked the mother to come to the police station after the stop and gave her the car seat. She then dismissed the citation.

