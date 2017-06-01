Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor Reveals Sons’ Opioid Addictions

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s lieutenant governor has revealed her two sons have struggled with opioid addiction.

Republican Mary Taylor tells the Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2srMoQM) that Ohio’s second family has been at times in crisis over a five-year period that has included failed drug rehab programs, two overdoses at the family’s home and urgent calls for ambulances.

Taylor says in an interview that 26-year-old Joe and 23-year-old Michael are doing well, though one son remains in drug treatment.

The revelation comes as Taylor prepares to run for governor. Her campaign on Thursday deferred questions to her official office.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) released a statement to the newspaper indicating he’s known about Taylor’s situation for some time and offered support. They’ve served together since 2011.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company