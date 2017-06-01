The Latest: Judge Issues Ruling Restricting Media Access

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on the Ohio police shooting retrial (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

The judge in the racially charged murder retrial of a former Ohio police officer has issued a new order restricting media access in the proceeding.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz issued her latest order in the Ray Tensing retrial on Thursday. The white former University of Cincinnati police officer is charged in the death of Sam DuBose. Tensing said he feared for his life when the unarmed black man tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

News organizations had appealed Ghiz’s earlier order regarding media access and are likely to appeal this one. An appeals court ruled that Ghiz couldn’t enforce the restrictions without an open-court hearing.

She made one change to allow a fixed-position video camera during jury selection, placed so jurors can’t be seen.

___

11:30 a.m.

The judge in an Ohio police shooting retrial says many potential jurors have expressed concerns about their safety if their identities become known.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) on Thursday cited responses to juror questionnaires in the racially charged murder retrial of Ray Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer. Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose, an unarmed black man, tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

Ghiz heard testimony in a hearing she called after news organizations won an appeals court ruling blocking her planned restrictions on news coverage, such as limiting the number of reporters and electronic devices.

She said she plans to rule soon on media access issues, and also plans to resume jury selection Friday.

___

1 a.m.

With jury selection on hold, the judge in an Ohio police shooting retrial has scheduled a hearing to discuss news media access.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) on Tuesday released potential jurors for the murder retrial of Ray Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer. Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose, an unarmed black man, tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

Ghiz wants to keep the case in Cincinnati and had ordered restrictions on the use of electronic devices and the number of reporters in the courtroom. News organizations including The Associated Press filed a successful appeal, saying she had to show compelling reasons for such measures.

She withdrew her order and scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

