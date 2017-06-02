Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
2 Men Indicted In Ohio In Theft Of National Guard Humvee

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say two men have been indicted on charges in the theft of a Humvee from an Ohio National Guard Armory.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that 22-year-old Austin Bollinger, of Brookfield, was charged with theft of government property and receiving stolen government property and 22-year-old Daniel Thompson, of Girard, was charged on one count of receiving stolen government property.

Court documents don’t show attorneys for them.

The indictment alleges Bollinger stole the Humvee, and the men concealed the vehicle, intending to convert it for Bollinger’s use.

Authorities said a fence was cut and the Humvee was stolen from the armory in Stow, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland in March. It was found days later in a garage at a vacant home in Trumbull County.

