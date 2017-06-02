Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
ACT Will Release Scores From Wrong Tests In Ohio

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 1,000 high school students in Ohio whose ACT college-entrance exams were invalidated by the tests’ provider will receive their scores after all.

ACT said Friday the tests will be scored and released and “deeply regrets” any inconvenience caused by the situation.

The state Department of Education had urged ACT to reconsider its earlier decision to invalidate incorrect test versions that ACT sent to 21 school districts that did testing April 19. ACT refused to score those versions, saying students could retake the test free in later national testing.

Some students would have missed college application deadlines because the next national testing dates aren’t until fall.

Ohio’s state superintendent of public instruction told the Dayton Daily News on Friday that the state commends ACT for “doing the right thing.”

