Bengals Sign 2nd-round Pick RB Joe Mixon

CINCINNATI (AP) — Second-round draft pick Joe Mixon has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Oklahoma running back who was suspended for his freshman season after he punched a woman, breaking bones in her face, signed Friday.

Bengals owner Mike Brown acknowledged the risk of taking Mixon in a letter last month to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Brown said Mixon “did a terrible thing” when he hit Amelia Molitor in 2014, adding it is “unacceptable for a man to strike a woman.”

His comments came in response to a public backlash against the Bengals selecting Mixon. Brown also called Mixon “a rare football talent.”

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Mixon played in 25 games with nine starts in two seasons for Oklahoma. He rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 894 yards receiving on 65 catches. Mixon ranked second nationally in all-purpose yards last season, setting a single-season school record with 2,331.

Two Bengals draftees still are unsigned: third-round DE Jordan Willis of Kansas State, and fifth-round offensive lineman J.J. Dielman of Utah.

